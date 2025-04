PLANO, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 24,000-square-foot office lease renewal in Plano. The tenant is White Rock Oil & Gas, and the space is located within Legacy Lincoln Two, a five-story, 130,371-square-foot building. Chase Stone and Paul Hernandez of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, St. Louis-based Larson Capital Management, in the lease negotiations. John Ellerman of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant.