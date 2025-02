FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 25,400-square-foot industrial lease renewal in Fort Worth. The tenant, The Rios Group, which provides utilities engineering and consulting services, will remain a tenant at the 32-building, 1.4 million-square-foot Riverbend Business Park. Grayson Fleitz and George Jennings of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties, in the lease negotiations. The tenant was self-represented.