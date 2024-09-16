Holt Lunsford Negotiates 25,970 SF Industrial Lease in Southwest Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 25,970-square-foot industrial lease in southwest Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 4301-4311 Shilling Way was originally constructed in 1971 and totals 74,373 square feet. Canon Shoults and Mitch Cantwell of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Boston-based private equity firm Taurus Investment Holdings, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, Sunmetals Products of America, was not disclosed.