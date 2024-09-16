Monday, September 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 25,970 SF Industrial Lease in Southwest Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 25,970-square-foot industrial lease in southwest Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 4301-4311 Shilling Way was originally constructed in 1971 and totals 74,373 square feet. Canon Shoults and Mitch Cantwell of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Boston-based private equity firm Taurus Investment Holdings, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, Sunmetals Products of America, was not disclosed.

You may also like

Kids Empire to Open 10,527 SF Indoor Playground...

Southern California Gas Leases 198,553 SF at City...

GTIS, Collett Break Ground on 933,120 SF Industrial...

GIANT to Open 50,000 SF Grocery Store at...

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Signs 30,000 SF Office...

NorCal Industrial Markets Show Signs of Optimism Despite...

Avison Young Brokers $9.1M Sale of Industrial Building...

Four New Tenants Sign Leases at Promenade at...

Lunada Rose Partners Buys 185,413 SF Industrial Building...