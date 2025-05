FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 27,000-square-foot industrial lease in North Fort Worth. The tenant is lithium-ion battery provider NuEnergy Storage Technologies, and the space is located within Northern Crossing, a four-building development that features 24-foot clear heights. Matt Carthey with Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, GID, in the lease negotiations. Jeff Jackson of NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant.