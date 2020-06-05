REBusinessOnline

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 29,571 SF Office Lease in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 29,571-square-foot office lease at Overton Centre in Fort Worth. Matt Carthey and Jake Neal of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, FLDR/TLC Overton Centre LP, in the lease negotiations. Matt Heidelbaugh and Jim Smith of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Overton Centre is a two-building, 417,000-square-foot development located near Interstate 20 and Chisholm Trail Parkway.

