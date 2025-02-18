Holt Lunsford Negotiates 29,571 SF Office Lease Renewal in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 29,571-square-foot office lease renewal in Fort Worth. The space is located within Overton Centre, a two-building, 417,465-square-foot development on the city’s southwest side. Jake Neal and Matt Carthey of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, an entity doing business as FLDR/TLC Overton Centre LP, in the lease negotiations. Jim Smith of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, HCA Information Technology & Services.