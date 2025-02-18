Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 29,571 SF Office Lease Renewal in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 29,571-square-foot office lease renewal in Fort Worth. The space is located within Overton Centre, a two-building, 417,465-square-foot development on the city’s southwest side. Jake Neal and Matt Carthey of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, an entity doing business as FLDR/TLC Overton Centre LP, in the lease negotiations. Jim Smith of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, HCA Information Technology & Services.

You may also like

Nordstrom Rack to Open 25,000 SF Store in...

Centennial Unveils New Plans for Mixed-Use Redevelopment of...

ARZ Realty Capital Arranges Refinancing of Two Dallas-Area...

Investor Buys College Station Apartment Complex for $40.8M

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 35,000 SF...

Peak Paper Plastics Subleases 22,560 SF of Industrial...

Colliers, KBC Advisors Negotiate 517,641 SF Industrial Lease...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 439,059 SF...

S Rothschild Signs 47,000 SF Office Lease Renewal...