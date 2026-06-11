Holt Lunsford Negotiates 39,860 SF Industrial Lease in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 39,860-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 2425 Camp Ave. was constructed in 1979 and totals 120,820 square feet. Andrew Gilbert, Keaton Brice and Jon Skidmore of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Boston-based Taurus Investment Holdings, in the lease negotiations. Rich Young of Rich Young Co. represented the tenant, Turnkey Overstock Inc.