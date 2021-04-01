Holt Lunsford Negotiates 40,625 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 40,625-square-foot industrial lease within Suffolk Business Park in Fort Worth. George Jennings and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, DFW SD Industrial. Gibson Duwe of Transwestern represented the tenant, Jess Hall’s Serendipity, a provider of food seasonings and sauces.
