Holt Lunsford Negotiates 45,000 SF Industrial Lease in Flower Mound, Texas

by Taylor Williams

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 45,000-square-foot industrial lease in Flower Mound, a northeastern suburb of Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 1200 Lakeside Parkway was built on 26 acres in 2007 and features 18-foot clear heights. Andrew Gilbert and Keaton Brice off Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Prologis, in the lease negotiations. Tyler Howarth and Abby Aulds, also with Holt Lunsford, represented the tenant, Lux Ice, which makes slow-melting drinking ice for alcoholic beverages.

