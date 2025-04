DALLAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 46,000-square-foot industrial lease at 904 Regal Row in northwest Dallas. Sam Crain, Harrison Davis and Oliver Day of Holt Lunsford represented the tenant, Fresh from Texas LLC, in the lease negotiations. Kevin Griffiths and Michael Haggar with JLL represented the undisclosed landlord. Information on the property was not available via LoopNet.