Holt Lunsford Negotiates 48,862 SF Industrial Lease in Northeast Dallas

DALLAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 48,862-square-foot industrial lease at 11410 Pagemill Road in northeast Dallas. Josh Barnes and Ben Wallace of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Red Tail Acquisitions, in the lease negotiations. Forshey Hoobler of JLL represented the tenant, Built by Grid LLC.