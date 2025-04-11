Holt Lunsford Negotiates 51,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 51,000-square-foot office lease renewal in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. The tenant is Kristopher James Co., which provides printing, mailing and consulting services to the finance industry, and the building is located at 1406 Dunn Drive. Hudson Sheets and Adam Curran of Holt Lunsford represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Andrew Gilbert and Keaton Brice, also with Holt Lunsford, represented the undisclosed landlord.