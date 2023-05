NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 51,961-square-foot industrial lease at Corporate Centre at the Crossing in North Richland Hills, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. Matt Carthey and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Capital Commercial, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, third-party logistics firm Con-Way Freight, was not disclosed.