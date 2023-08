FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 54,552-square-foot industrial lease in the Blue Mound/Saginaw area of Fort Worth. Blake Rogers of JLL represented the tenant, Strato Inc., a manufacturer of various industrial parts, in the lease negotiations. George Jennings, Trey Goodspeed and William Wilson of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Blue Ridge Industrial.