DALLAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 60,000-square-foot industrial lease in West Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 3306-3310 Quebec St. was originally built in 1971. Canon Shoults and Maddy Coffman of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, AEW Capital Management, in the lease negotiations. Turner Peterson with Mercer Co. represented the tenant, a company doing business as SCIGV Inc.