Holt Lunsford Negotiates 69,590 SF Industrial Lease in Carrollton, Texas
CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 69,590-square-foot industrial lease at Valwood Trade Center in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. Andrew Gilbert and Keaton Brice of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Boston-based TA Realty, in the lease negotiations. Steven Berger of CBRE represented the tenant, crating and packaging firm DGM Services Inc.
