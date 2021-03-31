REBusinessOnline

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 69,828 SF Industrial Lease in Alvarado, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

ALVARADO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 69,828-square-foot industrial lease in Alvarado, located about 35 miles south of Fort Worth. George Jennings and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Hearthstone Properties, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, waste management firm Clean Earth, was not disclosed.

