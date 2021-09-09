Holt Lunsford Negotiates 79,359 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in East Dallas

DALLAS ­— Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 79,359-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 5200 E. Grand Ave. in East Dallas. Josh Barnes and Canon Shoults with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, City Warehouse, in the lease negotiations. Buddy Turner with Avison Young represented the tenant, Peachtree Stair Co. Inc.