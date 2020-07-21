Holt Lunsford Negotiates 8,346 SF Industrial Lease in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated an 8,346-square-foot industrial lease at 8080 Tristar Drive in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1980 and totals 137,237 square feet. Canon Shoults, Josh Barnes and Maddy Canty with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, KFG Investments, in the lease negotiations. Elizabeth Jones with JLL represented the tenant, Progressive Healthcare Solutions LLC.