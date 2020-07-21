REBusinessOnline

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 8,346 SF Industrial Lease in Irving

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated an 8,346-square-foot industrial lease at 8080 Tristar Drive in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1980 and totals 137,237 square feet. Canon Shoults, Josh Barnes and Maddy Canty with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, KFG Investments, in the lease negotiations. Elizabeth Jones with JLL represented the tenant, Progressive Healthcare Solutions LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  