FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated an 8,800-square-foot office lease renewal at 2816 Shamrock Ave. in Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed in 1972, renovated in 2008 and totals 16,000 square feet. Jake Neal and Blake Lloyd of Holt Lunsford represented the tenant, San Jose Cattle Co., in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.