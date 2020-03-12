Holt Lunsford Negotiates 8,817 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated an 8,817-square-foot industrial lease at 1415-1421 Hutton Drive in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Josh Barnes and Canon Shoults of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Frontier Equity, in the lease negotiations. Michael Haggar of JLL represented the tenant, Aquabella LLC.