REBusinessOnline

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 8,817 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated an 8,817-square-foot industrial lease at 1415-1421 Hutton Drive in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Josh Barnes and Canon Shoults of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Frontier Equity, in the lease negotiations. Michael Haggar of JLL represented the tenant, Aquabella LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business