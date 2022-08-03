Holualoa Cos., LaPour Partners Divest of 115,000 SF Office Building in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

Located in Phoenix’s Camelback Corridor, the four-story building features 115,000 square feet of Class A office space.

PHOENIX — Holualoa Cos. and LaPour Partners have completed the disposition of a Class A office building in Phoenix’s Camelback Corridor. Oklahoma City-based Humphreys Capital bought the asset for $66.3 million, or $573 per square foot.

The four-story, 115,000-square-foot building was 95 percent leased upon sale. The sellers acquired the site, which included seven existing two-story office buildings, in 2016. The existing structures were demolished and a LEED-certified building with a 326-space underground parking garage was developed on the site in 2018.

Steve Lindley, Eric Wichterman, Alexandra Loye and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. The team also worked with Jerry Roberts and Pat Boyle of Cushman & Wakefield for office leasing advisory and Beth Lambert of Cushman & Wakefield for debt and equity finance.