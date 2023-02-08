Holualoa Cos., LaPour Partners Sell AC Hotel Phoenix Biltmore by Marriott for $67.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Hospitality, Western

PHOENIX — Holualoa Cos. and LaPour Partners have completed the disposition of the AC Hotel Phoenix Biltmore by Marriott in Phoenix. Nella Invest bought the asset for $67.8 million, or $423,750 per room.

Located at 2811 E. Camelback Road, the five-story hotel features 160 rooms in a mix of traditional rooms and suites. Amenities include AC Kitchen & Lounge, a fitness center, business center, outdoor pool, sundry shop, guest laundry and more than 5,000 square feet of meeting space.

The hotel was developed as part of a mixed-use project along with the Camelback Collective Office Building, which sold in July 2022. Co-developers Holualoa and LaPour Partners purchased the site in October 2016.

Melvin Chu, John Strauss and Ben Geelan of JLL Hotels & Hospitality represented the seller, with Halo Hospitality and DCA Partners as advisors to the buyer. Azul Hospitality Group operates the hotel.