REBusinessOnline

Holualoa Cos., LaPour Partners Sell AC Hotel Phoenix Biltmore by Marriott for $67.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Hospitality, Western

AC-Hotel-Phoenix-Biltmore-Phoenix-AZ

Located in Phoenix, AC Hotel Phoenix Biltmore by Marriott features 160 rooms, the AC Kitchen & Lounge, a fitness center, business center, outdoor pool, sundry shop, guest laundry and more than 5,000 square feet of meeting space.

PHOENIX — Holualoa Cos. and LaPour Partners have completed the disposition of the AC Hotel Phoenix Biltmore by Marriott in Phoenix. Nella Invest bought the asset for $67.8 million, or $423,750 per room.

Located at 2811 E. Camelback Road, the five-story hotel features 160 rooms in a mix of traditional rooms and suites. Amenities include AC Kitchen & Lounge, a fitness center, business center, outdoor pool, sundry shop, guest laundry and more than 5,000 square feet of meeting space.

The hotel was developed as part of a mixed-use project along with the Camelback Collective Office Building, which sold in July 2022. Co-developers Holualoa and LaPour Partners purchased the site in October 2016.

Melvin Chu, John Strauss and Ben Geelan of JLL Hotels & Hospitality represented the seller, with Halo Hospitality and DCA Partners as advisors to the buyer. Azul Hospitality Group operates the hotel.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Feb
15
Webinar: Meeting the Critical Need for Affordable Seniors Housing
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  