Homans Associates Signs 202,435 SF Industrial Lease in Wilmington, Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, MASS. — Homans Associates, a distributor of HVAC supplies and equipment, has signed a 202,435-square-foot industrial lease at 613 Main St. in Wilmington, a northern suburb of Boston. Tony Coskren, Ed Jarosz, Richard Ruggiero, Torin Taylor, Rick Schuhwerk, Brian Pinch, and Lizzie Kusbit of Newmark represented the landlord, a joint venture between The Seyon Group and Connecticut-based Wheelock Street Capital, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.

