Home Communities Delivers 180-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Home Communities Co. has delivered Brightmore of East Memphis, a 180-unit seniors housing development in Memphis. The property comprises 122 independent living apartments and 34 assisted living units in the main building, 24 memory care units in an adjoining single-story building, multiple outdoor spaces and dining options. The design-build team includes architect and landscape architect Baker Barrios and general contractor Montgomery Martin Contractors. Liberty Senior Living is the operator of Brightmore of East Memphis.