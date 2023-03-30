Thursday, March 30, 2023
Brightmore of East Memphis is a 180-unit seniors housing development in Memphis.
DevelopmentSeniors HousingSoutheastTennessee

Home Communities Delivers 180-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Memphis

by John Nelson

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Home Communities Co. has delivered Brightmore of East Memphis, a 180-unit seniors housing development in Memphis. The property comprises 122 independent living apartments and 34 assisted living units in the main building, 24 memory care units in an adjoining single-story building, multiple outdoor spaces and dining options. The design-build team includes architect and landscape architect Baker Barrios and general contractor Montgomery Martin Contractors. Liberty Senior Living is the operator of Brightmore of East Memphis.

