Home Depot Opens 1.5 MSF Distribution Center in Dallas, to Hire 1,500 People

Texas

DALLAS — The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has opened a 1.5 million-square-foot distribution center in Dallas as part of the Atlanta-based retailers $1.2 billion initiative to expand its national distribution network. Home Depot intends to grow its supply chain footprint in Dallas-Fort Worth from 2.1 million to 4.5 million square feet and to create 1,500 new jobs by the end of the year. The company currently operates 20 distribution centers throughout Texas and 20 retail stores within a 50-mile radius of Dallas.