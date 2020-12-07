Home Depot Signs 120,000 SF Retail Lease Extension in Manhattan’s Flatiron District

NEW YORK CITY — The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has signed a 120,000-square-foot lease extension at its retail space at 28-40 W. 23rd St. in between Fifth and Sixth avenues in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The lease keeps the Atlanta-based retailer in its location for at least 15 more years. Williams Equities owns the two-building, 561,000-square-foot property that houses the store. Michael Cohen, Andrew Roos, and Mac Roos of Colliers International represented Williams Equities in the lease negotiations. Peter Ripka of Ripco Real Estate represented Home Depot, which also signed a 20-year lease in late October to open a 120,000-square-foot store at 401 E. 61st St.