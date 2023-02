Home Depot Signs 35,840 SF Retail Lease Renewal in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has signed a 35,840-square-foot retail lease renewal at Cooper Street Plaza in Arlington. Brent St. Amant of Hartman Income REIT represented the landlord, Houston-based Silver Star Properties REIT, in the lease negotiations. Home Depot was self-represented. Other tenants at the center include UPS, Mattress Firm, OfficeMax, Black Rifle Coffee Co. and State Farm Insurance.