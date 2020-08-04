Home Depot to Develop Three Distribution Centers Around Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

ATLANTA — The Home Depot will develop three distribution centers around its home city of Atlanta. The biggest of the three facilities will be a 657,600-square-foot center in Locust Grove that will supply stores in the Southeast. The Atlanta-based company expects the property to house 600 employees when operations begin in the next few months. The home improvement retailer also plans to open a “flatbed delivery service” in Stonecrest in 2021. The facility will offer same- and next-day delivery of bulk and oversized orders to both construction sites and private residences. Earlier this year, the company opened its first flatbed delivery center in Dallas, Texas. The third asset will be an order fulfillment center in East Point that is slated to open in late 2021. The facility will offer same- and next-day delivery of products primarily ordered by institutional business customers for their maintenance, repair and operations needs.