Home Depot to Open 105,000 SF Store in Celina, Texas

CELINA, TEXAS — The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) will open a new, 105,000-square-foot store in the North Texas city of Celina. The address was not disclosed, but local news outlet WFAA reports that the store will be located at the northwest corner of Ownsby Parkway and Preston Road, across from a future Lowe’s Home Improvement store and next to a planned Costco. The Atlanta-based home improvement retailer expects to obtain a certificate of occupancy by the end of July 2026 and to commence operations shortly thereafter.