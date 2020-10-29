Home Depot to Open 120,000 SF Store on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

NEW YORK CITY — The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) will open a 120,000-square-foot store at 410 E. 61st St. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, a deal that represents the largest retail lease executed in the borough in the last several years. The company signed a 20-year lease for a four-story space that is currently occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond, which will vacate the space when its lease expires in 2021. Home Depot will relocate its store at 732 Lexington Avenue to the new space some time over the next few years. Peter Ripka of Ripco Real Estate represented the tenant and the landlord, Gazit-Globe, in the lease negotiations.