Home Depot to Open 136,000 SF Store in Trexlertown, Pennsylvania

TREXLERTOWN, PA. — Home Depot (NYSE: HD) will open a 136,000-square-foot store at Macungie Crossing, a 182,000-square-foot shopping center that is under construction in the Lehigh Valley community of Trexlertown. New York City-based RD Management is developing the project, construction of which is underway and expected to be complete next summer. The Atlanta-based home improvement retailer now operates about 70 stores in Pennsylvania.