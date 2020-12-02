REBusinessOnline

Home Depot to Open 330,000 SF Distribution Center in Perth Amboy, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) will open a 330,000-square-foot distribution center in the Northern New Jersey city of Perth Amboy. The Atlanta-based retailer will use the center to offer same-day and next-day flatbed delivery of bulk and oversized orders to customers and stores in the Tri-State area. In addition, Home Depot will open a fulfillment center in Perth Amboy in 2021. Combined, the openings of these two facilities should bring about 400 new jobs to the market. Prospective sites for the new centers, as well as specific timelines for coming on line, were not disclosed.

