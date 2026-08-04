Home Depot to Open First Store in Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, MD. — The Home Depot has purchased 13.5 acres within Lexington Exchange, a 140-acre mixed-use park situated along Three Notch Road (Md. Route 235) in California. The Atlanta-based retail giant plans to open a new store at the site, representing the company’s first store in southern Maryland.

Baltimore-based St. John Properties Inc., the master developer of Lexington Exchange, sold the site to The Home Depot for an undisclosed price. Alex Lyons and Bill Holzman handled negotiations for St. John Properties internally, and Greg Ferrante of Segall Group represented The Home Depot. The size of the store and target opening date were not released.

The Home Depot is the latest retailer coming to the lineup at the mixed-use development, joining tenants including Aldi, Royal Farms, Chipotle Mexican Grill and RC Theatres. Lexington Exchange currently features five buildings spanning 120,000 square feet of flex/research-and-development space and 65,000 square feet of retail. The park is configured to support approximately 600,000 square feet of commercial space.

St. John Properties and development partner Chaney Enterprises are currently marketing several pad sites within Lexington Exchange to retail users in the healthcare, banking and food-and-beverage segments.