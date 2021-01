Home Furnishings Distributor Signs 192,000 SF Industrial Lease in South Brunswick, New Jersey

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — An undisclosed wholesale distributor of home furnishings and housewares has signed a 192,000-square-foot industrial lease in South Brunswick, located in between Trenton and Newark. San Francisco-based Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE: TRNO) owns the property. The lease term is 10 years.