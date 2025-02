DEL CITY, OKLA. — Home Invest, a private investment firm and fund manager, has acquired Morgan Terrace, a 100-unit apartment complex in Del City, located southeast of the state capital. The sales price was $3.7 million, and the seller was an undisclosed, California-based investor. According to Apartments.com, Morgan Terrace was built in 1964 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a courtyard and onsite laundry facilities.