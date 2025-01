GEORGETOWN, KY. — Home Invest has acquired Pine Tree Path, a 72-unit apartment community in Georgetown, about 70 miles east of Louisville, Ky. Longtime owner PAJ Properties Inc. sold the Class B property to Home Invest for approximately $7.8 million.

Home Invest will be the property manager for Pine Tree Path, which was fully occupied at the time of sale. The firm will also replace roofs for seven buildings and make light renovations to unit interiors as the leases turn over.