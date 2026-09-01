Home Invest Purchases 997-Unit Multifamily Community in Stone Mountain, Georgia

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA. — Home Invest, a private real estate investment firm based in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., has purchased East Ponce Village, a 997-unit multifamily community located at 1310 Wood Bend Drive in Stone Mountain. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Home Invest assumed operations of the distressed community prior to the sale being finalized and is investing in capital improvements for both the physical property and its resident programming. Built in 1987 roughly 20 miles east of Atlanta, East Ponce Village features two pools, a fitness center and a clubhouse.