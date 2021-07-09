REBusinessOnline

HomeGoods to Open 1 MSF Distribution Center at Carter Park East in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Carter-Park-East-Fort-Worth

HomeGoods has committed to a 20-year lease at Carter Park East in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — HomeGoods, a division of Massachusetts-based discount retail giant TJX Cos., will open a 1 million-square-foot distribution center within Carter Park East, a 556-acre industrial development in Fort Worth. The 100-acre build-to-suit property will also serve as a regional distribution center for HomeGoods’ sister brand, Homesense. Seth Koschak, Jeff Rein and Forrest Cook of Stream Realty Partners represented the developers of the building, New York-based Clarion Partners and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, in the lease negotiations. Tony Kepano and Nathan Lawrence with CBRE represented the tenant. Rob Riner Cos. is the master developer of Carter Park East, which is located south of Interstate 20 and east of Interstate 35 on the south side of Fort Worth.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews