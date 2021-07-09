HomeGoods to Open 1 MSF Distribution Center at Carter Park East in Fort Worth

HomeGoods has committed to a 20-year lease at Carter Park East in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — HomeGoods, a division of Massachusetts-based discount retail giant TJX Cos., will open a 1 million-square-foot distribution center within Carter Park East, a 556-acre industrial development in Fort Worth. The 100-acre build-to-suit property will also serve as a regional distribution center for HomeGoods’ sister brand, Homesense. Seth Koschak, Jeff Rein and Forrest Cook of Stream Realty Partners represented the developers of the building, New York-based Clarion Partners and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, in the lease negotiations. Tony Kepano and Nathan Lawrence with CBRE represented the tenant. Rob Riner Cos. is the master developer of Carter Park East, which is located south of Interstate 20 and east of Interstate 35 on the south side of Fort Worth.