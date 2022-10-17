HomeSense to Open 30,000 SF Store at University Town Center in Sarasota, Florida

HomeSense, part of the TJX Cos. portfolio, is scheduled to open its Sarasota store on Nov. 10.

SARASOTA, FLA. — HomeSense will open a 30,000-square-foot store at University Town Center (UTC) in Sarasota, marking the home furnishing retailer’s first location in the state. Benderson Development’s UTC is a mixed-use property comprising over 250 specialty stores, more than 80 restaurants, three hotels and over 250,000 square feet of office space. HomeSense, part of the TJX Cos. portfolio, is scheduled to open its store on Nov. 10. Other soon-to-open retailers at the 4 million-square-foot UTC property include Christmas Tree Shops, Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar, Yard House, Foxtail Coffee Co., 3Natives Acai and Juicery, Anna Maria Oyster Bar, Kelly’s Roast Beef, Post Kitchen & Bar and The Breakfast Company.