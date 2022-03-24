Homestead U Acquires 797-Bed Student Housing Property Near Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Homestead U has acquired Aspen Heights College Station, a 797-bed student housing property located near Texas A&M University in College Station. The community was acquired in partnership with Columbus Pacific and its affiliates for an undisclosed price. The property offers cottage-style units with bed-to-bath parity across 27 acres. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a dog park, game room, computer lab and a study lounge. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.