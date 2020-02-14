Hometown America Signs 9,443 SF Office Lease at Bank of America Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — Hometown America LLC has signed a 9,443-square-foot office lease at the new Bank of America Tower under development at 110 N. Wacker Drive in Chicago. The privately held company, which owns and operates more than 120 residential land-lease communities across the United States and Australia, will relocate to the 45th floor of the tower in May 2021 from its current space at 150 N. Wacker Drive. Michael Marrion of Colliers International represented the tenant in the lease transaction.