PHILADELPHIA — honeygrow, a Philadelphia-based fast casual eatery known for made-to-order stir-fry, salads and honeybars, has signed leases to open four new restaurants in the Northeast. The restaurants will be located within the Lakeway Commons shopping center in Shrewsbury, Mass.; at the 150-acre Waldorf Station development in Waldorf, Md.; in the newly constructed Freehold Marketplace in Freehold, N.J.; and within Beltway Towne Center in Mechanicsburg, Pa. All openings are slated for 2025.