FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Multinational conglomerate Honeywell International has signed a 17,755-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 12880 Valley Branch Lane was built in 1997, totals 75,502 square feet and features 24-foot clear heights. Nathan Denton and Adam Graham of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, GID Industrial, in the lease negotiations. Neil Schorr of Realty Insight Group represented Honeywell.