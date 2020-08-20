REBusinessOnline

Hoover Ferguson Signs 16,603 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Hoover Ferguson, a provider of bulk containers and chemical tanks, has signed a 16,603-square-foot office lease at Katy Ranch Office for its new corporate headquarters. Approximately 60 employees will relocate from the current headquarters building at 2135 Highway 6 S. in Houston beginning in December. Sam Hansen and Doug Pack of Avison Young represented the landlord, Freeway Properties, in the lease negotiations.

