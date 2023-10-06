Hope Media Group to Open 50,000 SF Headquarters Office in New Caney, Texas

NEW CANEY, TEXAS — Hope Media Group, a provider of religious content, will open a 50,000-square-foot headquarters office within Valley Ranch, a 1,400-acre master-planned development in the northeastern Houston suburb of New Caney. The three-story facility will feature video and podcast production space, a café, 200-seat auditorium and an area for volunteers and the organization’s prayer and care lines. Gensler is the project architect, and Houston-based Tellepsen is the general contractor. Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year. Signorelli Co. owns Valley Ranch.