Hope Network Opens $40M Affordable Housing Development in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Hope Network has opened Eastpointe Commons, a $40 million affordable housing development in Grand Rapids. Formerly the Fulton Manor property, the 118-unit community was completely renovated and is now fully leased. The 182,018-square-foot complex features 79 one-bedroom units, 34 two-bedroom units and five three-bedroom apartments. The property is home to a mix of residents, including veterans, seniors and people with disabilities. Hope Network offers social services and case management onsite. Amenities include a children’s room, exercise room, multipurpose room, courtyard and grilling area.

The project team included DeStigter Architecture and Pioneer Construction. The building has earned GREEN Energy certification from the Enterprise Green Communities. Financing for the project came from UnitedHealth Group, Cinnaire Corp., Fifth Third Bank, CPC Financial, HUD CPF Community Grant and the City of Grand Rapids MEDC Grant.