Hopewell Development Acquires 33 Acres in Irving for Industrial Project

Development, Industrial, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Canadian firm Hopewell Development LP has acquired 33 acres at 2451 S. Belt Line Road in Irving for the development of an industrial project. The square footage and prospective construction timeline for the project were not disclosed. Alex Wilson, Nathan Denton and Reid Bassinger of Lee & Associates represented Hopewell Development in its acquisition of the land.