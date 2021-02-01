Hopewell, GTIS to Develop 361,000 SF Champions Circle Business Park in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Construction of Champions Circle Business Park in Fort Worth is scheduled to begin in March and to take about a year to complete.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A joint venture between Canadian firm Hopewell Development LP and New York-based GTIS Partners LP has acquired land in the Alliance submarket of Fort Worth for the development of Champions Circle Business Park. The 361,000-square-foot industrial project will consist of three buildings that will offer proximity to Interstates 35 and 820. Construction is scheduled to begin in March to be complete in the first quarter of next year. Nathan Denton and Reid Bassinger of Lee & Associates represented the development team in its acquisition of the land. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey and Wells Waller of JLL arranged the joint venture partnership between Hopewell and GTIS.