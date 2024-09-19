Hopewell, MBK Industrial Break Ground on 123,910 SF Project in Flower Mound, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — A partnership between Hopewell Development and MBK Industrial Properties has broken ground on Lakeside Business Center, a 123,910-square-foot building in Flower Mound, a city located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. Lakeside Business Center will consist of two buildings with 32-foot clear heights, a 200-foot shared truck court, ESFR sprinkler systems and a total 16 dock doors and two ramped doors. Lee & Associates is marketing the development for lease and/or sale. Completion is scheduled for summer 2025.